(NEWS CENTER) -- The king and queen of Maine High school hoops are one step closer to being crowned. The finalists for this year's Mr. and Miss Maine Basketball awards are:
Emily Esposito - Gorham High School
Sophie Holmes - Messalonskee High School
Katie Butler - Bangor High School
Matt McDevitt - Greely High School
Jacob Hickey - Winthrop High SchoolColin Coyne - Falmouth High School
The winners will be announced at the all-star banquet on Friday, March 10.
