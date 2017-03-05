WLBZ
Mr. and Miss Maine Basketball Finalists Announced

WCSH 10:27 PM. EST March 05, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- The king and queen of Maine High school hoops are one step closer to being crowned. The finalists for this year's Mr. and Miss Maine Basketball awards are:

Emily Esposito - Gorham High School 

Sophie Holmes - Messalonskee High School

Katie Butler - Bangor High School

 

Matt McDevitt - Greely High School 

Jacob Hickey - Winthrop High School

Colin Coyne - Falmouth High School

The winners will be announced at the all-star banquet on Friday, March 10.

 

