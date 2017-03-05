Sports (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

(NEWS CENTER) -- The king and queen of Maine High school hoops are one step closer to being crowned. The finalists for this year's Mr. and Miss Maine Basketball awards are:

Emily Esposito - Gorham High School

Sophie Holmes - Messalonskee High School Katie Butler - Bangor High School Matt McDevitt - Greely High School Jacob Hickey - Winthrop High School Colin Coyne - Falmouth High School Colin Coyne - Falmouth High School

The winners will be announced at the all-star banquet on Friday, March 10.

Copyright 2017 WCSH