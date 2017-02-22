Mr. and Ms. Maine Basketball semi-finalists, McDonald's All-Stars announced

(NEWS CENTER) -- As the high school basketball tournament continues, the semifinalists were announced for the Mr. and Miss Maine Basketball award which goes to the top senior high school basketball player in the state.
The 2017 Mr. Maine Basketball Semi-Finalists:
Jack Casale, Cheverus, H.S.
Colin Coyne, Falmouth H.S.
Matthew McDevitt, Greely H.S.
Jordan Bagshaw, Greely H.S.
Mason Cooper, Lawrence H.S.
Cameron Allaire, Medomak Valley H.S.
Riley Swanson, Mount Desert Island H.S.
Nate Desisto, Orono H.S.
Justin Thompson, Schenck H.S.
Jacob Hickey, Winthrop H.S.
The 2017 Miss Maine Basketball Semi-Finalists:
Katie Butler, Bangor, H.S.
Megan Peach, Dexter Regional H.S.
Jordyn Reynolds, Edward Little H.S.
Morgan Dauk, George Stevens Academy
Emily Esposito, Gorham H.S.
Emi Higgins, Hermon H.S.
Rylee Warman, Houlton H.S.
Sophia Holmes, Messalonskee H.S.
Emily Lagerstrom, Presque Isle H.S.
Emma Alley, Stearns H.S.
At news conferences in Portland, Augusta and Bangor today, the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches (MABC) announced the AA/A/B North and South, and C/D North and South player selections for the 2017 Maine McDonald's® High School Senior All-Star Basketball Games.
AA/A/B Girls’ NORTH:
Katie Butler, Bangor H.S.
Tasia Titherington, Deering H.S.
Jordyn Reynolds, Edward Little H.S.
Lauren Chadwick, Gardiner Area H.S.
Mary Toman, Gardiner Area H.S.
Emi Higgins, Hermon H.S.
Rylee Warman, Houlton H.S.
Sophia Holmes, Messalonskee H.S.
Emily Lagerstrom, Presque Isle H.S.
Heather Kervin, Winslow H.S.
AA/A/B Girls’ NORTH Coaches:
Craig Jipson, Edward Little H.S.
Keith Derosby, Messalonskee H.S.
Chris Cameron, Hermon H.S.
C/D Girls’ NORTH:
Megan Peach, Dexter Regional H.S.
Abigail Webber, Dexter Regional H.S.
Sarah Stoddard, East Grand H.S.
Morgan Dauk, George Stevens Academy
Georgia Landry, Katahdin H.S.
Kayla Toppin, Narraguagus H.S.
Jordan Durant, Penquis Valley H.S.
Holly Preston, Shead H.S.
Emma Alley, Stearns H.S.
Mackenzie Carter, Stearns H.S.
C/D Girls’ NORTH Coaches:
Bill Case, George Stevens Academy
Dean Preston, Shead H.S.
AA/A/B Boys’ NORTH:
Caleb Shaw, Central H.S.
Jack Casale, Cheverus H.S.
Raffaele Salamone, Deering H.S.
Samatar Iman, Edward Little H.S.
Jarod Norcross Plourde, Edward Little H.S.
Nathan Violette, Messalonskee H.S.
Mason Cooper, Lawrence H.S.
Cameron Allaire, Medomak Valley H.S.
Riley Swanson, Mount Desert Island H.S.
Nate Desisto, Orono H.S.
AA/A/B Boys’ NORTH Coaches:
Riley Donovan, Central H.S.
Mike Adams, Edward Little H.S.
Jason Cassidy, Gardiner Area H.S.
C/D Boys’ NORTH:
Brayden Miller, Dexter Regional H.S.
Jake Flewelling, Easton Junior/Senior H.S.
Chris Giberson, Fort Fairfield H.S.
Jarrod Chase, George Stevens Academy
Daden Palmer, Hodgdon H.S.
Nathan Gilman, Lee Academy
James Mesereau, Machias Memorial H.S.
Justin Thompson, Schenck H.S.
Nolan Altvater, Southern Aroostook H.S.
Jackson Mathers, Southern Aroostook H.S.
C/D Boys’ NORTH Coaches:
Jason Mills, Penquis Valley H.S.
James Getchell, Machias Memorial H.S.
AA/A/B Girls’ SOUTH:
Madeline Suhr, Brunswick H.S.
Emily Esposito, Gorham H.S.
Kaylea Lundin, Gorham H.S.
Skye Conley, Gray-New Gloucester H.S.
Moira Train, Greely H.S.
Kristen Huntress, Lake Region H.S.
Gabrielle Wajer, Lincoln Academy
Alex Bessey, Spruce Mountain H.S.
Alisha Aube, Thornton Academy
Natalie Thurber, Wells H.S.
AA/A/B Girls’ South Coaches:
Laughn Berthiuame, Gorham H.S.
Todd Flaherty, Greely H.S.
Mike Susi, Poland Regional H.S.
C/D Girls’ SOUTH:
Kate Friant, Boothbay Region H.S.
Caitlin Logston, Forest Hills Consolidated H.S.
Allie Veinote, Saint Dominic Academy
Alora Ross, Mt. Abram Regional H.S.
Chloe Dwinell, Saint Dominic Academy
Kiara Carr, Temple Academy
Veronica Rossignol, Temple Academy
Marina Casey, Robert William Traip Academy
Annika Casey, Waynflete School
Shie Smith, Winthrop H.S.
C/D Girls’ SOUTH Coaches:
Joe Burnham, Winthrop H.S.
Mike Gorman, Temple Academy
AA/A/B Boys’ SOUTH:
Patrick Pearl, Biddeford H.S.
Colin Coyne, Falmouth H.S.
Matt McDevitt, Greely H.S.
Jordan Bagshaw, Greely H.S.
Ryan Twitchell, Greely H.S.
Ruay Bol, South Portland H.S.
Austin Darling, Spruce Mountain H.S.
Austin Boudreau, Thornton Academy
Alek Medenica, Yarmouth H.S.
Trevor LaBonte, York H.S.
AA/A/B Boys’ SOUTH Coaches:
Travis Seaver, Greely H.S.
Kevin Millington, South Portland H.S.
Scott Bessey, Spruce Mountain H.S.
C/D Boys’ SOUTH:
Jacob Leonard, Boothbay Region H.S.
Mitch Jarvais, Madison Area Memorial H.S.
Nick Morales, Madison Area Memorial H.S.
Dustin Crawford, Carrabec H.S.
Matt Holt, Richmond H.S.
Barrett Grant, Searsport District H.S.
Austin Cates, Valley H.S.
Yai Deng, Waynflete School
Jacob Hickey, Winthrop H.S.
Ethan James, Wiscasset H.S.
C/D Boys’ SOUTH Coaches:
Jason Knight, North Yarmouth Academy
Bill Foley, Greenville H.S.
ALL-STATE ACADEMIC TEAMS
Girls’:
Katie Butler, Bangor H.S.
Emma Payne, Bangor H.S.
McKenzie Lower, Bangor H.S.
Courtney Pearson, Brewer H.S.
Adelaide Cooke, Falmouth H.S.
Mary Toman, Gardiner H.S.
Isabelle DeTroy, Gray-New Gloucester H.S
Isabel Porter, Greely H.S.
Chloe Raymond, Hermon H.S.
Morgan Eliasen, Lewiston H.S.
Boys’:
George Payne, Bangor H.S.
Austin Dutremble, Biddeford H.S.
Noah Johnson, Cheverus H.S.
William Strauch, Dexter Regional H.S.
Beckett Slayton, George Stevens Academy
Nate Violette, Messalonskee H.S.
Drew Rich, Mt. Desert Island H.S.
Brendan Curran, Skowhegan Area H.S.
Chris Brown, Windham H.S.
Jacob Hickey, Winthrop H.S.
FOUL SHOOTING REGIONAL CHAMPIONS
Girls:
North Region: Emily Lagerstrom, Presque Isle H.S.
East Region: Morgan Dauk, George Stevens Academy
Central Region: Molly Folsom, Lawrence H.S.
South Region: Delaney Haines, Deering H.S.
Boys:
North Region: Kuan Yeh, Lee Academy
East Region: Bryce Gilbert, Piscataquis Community H.S.
Central Region: Kyle Wilbur, Maranacook H.S.
South Region: Nick Fiorello, Scarborough H.S.
The 2017 Maine McDonald's High School Senior All-Star Basketball Games are scheduled for Saturday, March 11, at Newman Gymnasium on the campus of Husson University in Bangor. The game-day program will feature head-to-head competition between top players in the state in North vs. South basketball action.
Tip-off times for each of the March 11 All-Star Games are as follows:
8:30 – 9:00 am State Foul Shooting Championship
9:15 – 10:30 am Girls AA/A/B Game
10:45 – 12:00 pm Boys AA/A/B Game
12:00 – 12:15 pm MABC Presentations / RMHC of Maine Presentation
12:15 – 12:30 pm Maine Athletic Fundraising Three Point Shooting Competition
12:30 - 12:45 pm Dr Pepper® Slam Dunk Competition
1:00 - 2:15 pm Boys C/D Game
2:30 - 3:45 pm Girls C/D Game
Copyright 2017 WCSH
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs