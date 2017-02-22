Mr. and Ms. Maine Basketball semi-finalists, McDonald's All-Stars announced

(NEWS CENTER) -- As the high school basketball tournament continues, the semifinalists were announced for the Mr. and Miss Maine Basketball award which goes to the top senior high school basketball player in the state.

At news conferences in Portland, Augusta and Bangor today, the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches (MABC) announced the AA/A/B North and South, and C/D North and South player selections for the 2017 Maine McDonald's® High School Senior All-Star Basketball Games.

AA/A/B Girls’ NORTH:

Katie Butler, Bangor H.S.

Tasia Titherington, Deering H.S.

Jordyn Reynolds, Edward Little H.S.

Lauren Chadwick, Gardiner Area H.S.

Mary Toman, Gardiner Area H.S.

Emi Higgins, Hermon H.S.

Rylee Warman, Houlton H.S.

Sophia Holmes, Messalonskee H.S.

Emily Lagerstrom, Presque Isle H.S.

Heather Kervin, Winslow H.S.

AA/A/B Girls’ NORTH Coaches:

Craig Jipson, Edward Little H.S.

Keith Derosby, Messalonskee H.S.

Chris Cameron, Hermon H.S.

C/D Girls’ NORTH:

Megan Peach, Dexter Regional H.S.

Abigail Webber, Dexter Regional H.S.

Sarah Stoddard, East Grand H.S.

Morgan Dauk, George Stevens Academy

Georgia Landry, Katahdin H.S.

Kayla Toppin, Narraguagus H.S.

Jordan Durant, Penquis Valley H.S.

Holly Preston, Shead H.S.

Emma Alley, Stearns H.S.

Mackenzie Carter, Stearns H.S.

C/D Girls’ NORTH Coaches:

Bill Case, George Stevens Academy

Dean Preston, Shead H.S.

AA/A/B Boys’ NORTH:

Caleb Shaw, Central H.S.

Jack Casale, Cheverus H.S.

Raffaele Salamone, Deering H.S.

Samatar Iman, Edward Little H.S.

Jarod Norcross Plourde, Edward Little H.S.

Nathan Violette, Messalonskee H.S.

Mason Cooper, Lawrence H.S.

Cameron Allaire, Medomak Valley H.S.

Riley Swanson, Mount Desert Island H.S.

Nate Desisto, Orono H.S.

AA/A/B Boys’ NORTH Coaches:

Riley Donovan, Central H.S.

Mike Adams, Edward Little H.S.

Jason Cassidy, Gardiner Area H.S.

C/D Boys’ NORTH:

Brayden Miller, Dexter Regional H.S.

Jake Flewelling, Easton Junior/Senior H.S.

Chris Giberson, Fort Fairfield H.S.

Jarrod Chase, George Stevens Academy

Daden Palmer, Hodgdon H.S.

Nathan Gilman, Lee Academy

James Mesereau, Machias Memorial H.S.

Justin Thompson, Schenck H.S.

Nolan Altvater, Southern Aroostook H.S.

Jackson Mathers, Southern Aroostook H.S.

C/D Boys’ NORTH Coaches:

Jason Mills, Penquis Valley H.S.

James Getchell, Machias Memorial H.S.

AA/A/B Girls’ SOUTH:

Madeline Suhr, Brunswick H.S.

Emily Esposito, Gorham H.S.

Kaylea Lundin, Gorham H.S.

Skye Conley, Gray-New Gloucester H.S.

Moira Train, Greely H.S.

Kristen Huntress, Lake Region H.S.

Gabrielle Wajer, Lincoln Academy

Alex Bessey, Spruce Mountain H.S.

Alisha Aube, Thornton Academy

Natalie Thurber, Wells H.S.

AA/A/B Girls’ South Coaches:

Laughn Berthiuame, Gorham H.S.

Todd Flaherty, Greely H.S.

Mike Susi, Poland Regional H.S.

C/D Girls’ SOUTH:

Kate Friant, Boothbay Region H.S.

Caitlin Logston, Forest Hills Consolidated H.S.

Allie Veinote, Saint Dominic Academy

Alora Ross, Mt. Abram Regional H.S.

Chloe Dwinell, Saint Dominic Academy

Kiara Carr, Temple Academy

Veronica Rossignol, Temple Academy

Marina Casey, Robert William Traip Academy

Annika Casey, Waynflete School

Shie Smith, Winthrop H.S.

C/D Girls’ SOUTH Coaches:

Joe Burnham, Winthrop H.S.

Mike Gorman, Temple Academy

AA/A/B Boys’ SOUTH:

Patrick Pearl, Biddeford H.S.

Colin Coyne, Falmouth H.S.

Matt McDevitt, Greely H.S.

Jordan Bagshaw, Greely H.S.

Ryan Twitchell, Greely H.S.

Ruay Bol, South Portland H.S.

Austin Darling, Spruce Mountain H.S.

Austin Boudreau, Thornton Academy

Alek Medenica, Yarmouth H.S.

Trevor LaBonte, York H.S.

AA/A/B Boys’ SOUTH Coaches:

Travis Seaver, Greely H.S.

Kevin Millington, South Portland H.S.

Scott Bessey, Spruce Mountain H.S.

C/D Boys’ SOUTH:

Jacob Leonard, Boothbay Region H.S.

Mitch Jarvais, Madison Area Memorial H.S.

Nick Morales, Madison Area Memorial H.S.

Dustin Crawford, Carrabec H.S.

Matt Holt, Richmond H.S.

Barrett Grant, Searsport District H.S.

Austin Cates, Valley H.S.

Yai Deng, Waynflete School

Jacob Hickey, Winthrop H.S.

Ethan James, Wiscasset H.S.

C/D Boys’ SOUTH Coaches:

Jason Knight, North Yarmouth Academy

Bill Foley, Greenville H.S.

ALL-STATE ACADEMIC TEAMS

Girls’:

Katie Butler, Bangor H.S.

Emma Payne, Bangor H.S.

McKenzie Lower, Bangor H.S.

Courtney Pearson, Brewer H.S.

Adelaide Cooke, Falmouth H.S.

Mary Toman, Gardiner H.S.

Isabelle DeTroy, Gray-New Gloucester H.S

Isabel Porter, Greely H.S.

Chloe Raymond, Hermon H.S.

Morgan Eliasen, Lewiston H.S.

Boys’:

George Payne, Bangor H.S.

Austin Dutremble, Biddeford H.S.

Noah Johnson, Cheverus H.S.

William Strauch, Dexter Regional H.S.

Beckett Slayton, George Stevens Academy

Nate Violette, Messalonskee H.S.

Drew Rich, Mt. Desert Island H.S.

Brendan Curran, Skowhegan Area H.S.

Chris Brown, Windham H.S.

Jacob Hickey, Winthrop H.S.

FOUL SHOOTING REGIONAL CHAMPIONS

Girls:

North Region: Emily Lagerstrom, Presque Isle H.S.

East Region: Morgan Dauk, George Stevens Academy

Central Region: Molly Folsom, Lawrence H.S.

South Region: Delaney Haines, Deering H.S.

Boys:

North Region: Kuan Yeh, Lee Academy

East Region: Bryce Gilbert, Piscataquis Community H.S.

Central Region: Kyle Wilbur, Maranacook H.S.

South Region: Nick Fiorello, Scarborough H.S.

The 2017 Maine McDonald's High School Senior All-Star Basketball Games are scheduled for Saturday, March 11, at Newman Gymnasium on the campus of Husson University in Bangor. The game-day program will feature head-to-head competition between top players in the state in North vs. South basketball action.

Tip-off times for each of the March 11 All-Star Games are as follows:

8:30 – 9:00 am State Foul Shooting Championship

9:15 – 10:30 am Girls AA/A/B Game

10:45 – 12:00 pm Boys AA/A/B Game

12:00 – 12:15 pm MABC Presentations / RMHC of Maine Presentation

12:15 – 12:30 pm Maine Athletic Fundraising Three Point Shooting Competition

12:30 - 12:45 pm Dr Pepper® Slam Dunk Competition

1:00 - 2:15 pm Boys C/D Game

2:30 - 3:45 pm Girls C/D Game