Mt. Blue, Maranacook, Maine Coast win at Nordic state championships

(NEWS CENTER) -- The results from day two of the Nordic Skiing state championships looked a lot like day one. The Mount Blue boys and girls repeated as state champions. Julia Ramsey and Tucker Barber picked up individual titles.
In Class C Maine Coast's Olivia Skillings and Waynflete's Willson Moore racked up first place finishes again. The Maine Coast girls won the Class C title for the 7th straight year, the boys team also won the team title its fifth in a row.
In Class B Maranacook swept the competition winning on the boys and girls side...John Lane of Yarmouth and his fellow clipper Grace Cowles won individual titles.
Copyright 2017 WCSH
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs