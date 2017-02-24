Mt. Blue, Maranacook, Maine Coast win at Nordic state championships

(NEWS CENTER) -- The results from day two of the Nordic Skiing state championships looked a lot like day one. The Mount Blue boys and girls repeated as state champions. Julia Ramsey and Tucker Barber picked up individual titles.



In Class C Maine Coast's Olivia Skillings and Waynflete's Willson Moore racked up first place finishes again. The Maine Coast girls won the Class C title for the 7th straight year, the boys team also won the team title its fifth in a row.



In Class B Maranacook swept the competition winning on the boys and girls side...John Lane of Yarmouth and his fellow clipper Grace Cowles won individual titles.



