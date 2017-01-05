WLBZ
Close

Myers' 30 points for UMaine not enough to scare Vermont in conference opener

Black Bears drop conference opener

WCSH 1:23 AM. EST January 06, 2017

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Black Bears opened up conference play with a game against Vermont Thursday evening which ended in a 90-77 loss to the Catamounts, a game that was much closer than the final score indicates. 

Copyright 2016 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories