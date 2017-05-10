Celtics' Isaiah Thomas fined $25K for yelling at fan

(USA TODAY/Jeff Zillgitt) — The NBA on Wednesday fined Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas $25,000 for "directing inappropriate language toward a fan," during Game 3 in Washington.
NBA executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe made the announcement in a news release.
The incident was recorded by a fan sitting behind the Celtics’ bench and posted to an Instagram account. It appears that Thomas used profane language and challenged a heckling fan to meet him behind the bench.
The series is tied 2-2 with Game 5 on Wednesday night in Boston.
Read the original story at USATODAY.com
Copyright 2017 USA TODAY Sports
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs