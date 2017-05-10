WLBZ
Celtics' Isaiah Thomas fined $25K for yelling at fan

Jeff Zillgitt, USA TODAY Sports , WCSH 7:40 PM. EDT May 10, 2017

(USA TODAY/Jeff Zillgitt) — The NBA on Wednesday fined Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas $25,000 for "directing inappropriate language toward a fan," during Game 3 in Washington.

NBA executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe made the announcement in a news release.

The incident was recorded by a fan sitting behind the Celtics’ bench and posted to an Instagram account. It appears that Thomas used profane language and challenged a heckling fan to meet him behind the bench.

The series is tied 2-2 with Game 5 on Wednesday night in Boston.

