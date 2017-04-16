CSN: Celts' Isaiah Thomas will be active, after all

(NEWS CENTER) -- According to a report filed by Comcast SportsNet New England (CSNNE) Celtics' PG Isaiah Thomas has stayed in Boston over the weekend. Thomas' sister, Chyna, 22, was suddenly killed in a car accident on Saturday in Federal Way, Wash.

The Boston Celtics (1) will be hosting the Chicago Bulls (8) at TD Bank Garden as they try to win their first playoff round since hiring former college coach Brad Stevens back in 2013.

