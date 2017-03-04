WLBZ
America East Women's Basketball Tournament

WCSH 4:29 PM. EST March 04, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Both the University of Maine and the University of New Hampshire are counting on their close proximity to Portland to provide them with a boost of fan support in the America East Women's Basketball Tournament.

The games will be played over two days at the Cross Insurance Arena. The quarterfinal round is on Saturday and the semifinals are on Sunday. Here is a list of the games:

SATURDAY, March 4th:

(8) Stony Brook               49

(1) New Hampshire        58     FINAL

 

(5) Binghamton               40

(4) Maine                        57     FINAL

 

(7) Vermont

(2) Albany                      6 p.m.

 

(6) Hartford

(3) UMBC                       8:30 p.m.

 

SUNDAY, March 5th:

(4) Maine

(1) New Hampshire              2 p.m.

 

TBD

TBD                   4:30 p.m.

