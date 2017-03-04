America East tournament (Photo: America East Conference)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Both the University of Maine and the University of New Hampshire are counting on their close proximity to Portland to provide them with a boost of fan support in the America East Women's Basketball Tournament.

The games will be played over two days at the Cross Insurance Arena. The quarterfinal round is on Saturday and the semifinals are on Sunday. Here is a list of the games:

SATURDAY, March 4th:

(8) Stony Brook 49

(1) New Hampshire 58 FINAL

(5) Binghamton 40

(4) Maine 57 FINAL

(7) Vermont

(2) Albany 6 p.m.

(6) Hartford

(3) UMBC 8:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, March 5th:

(4) Maine

(1) New Hampshire 2 p.m.

TBD

TBD 4:30 p.m.

