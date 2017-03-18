UConn stomps Albany, ending Lake Region alum's title run

Albany's Tiana-Jo Carter, formerly of Lake Region High School in Naples, works the boards in a game against the University of North Carolina on Dec. 30, 2014 (Photo by Andy Mead/YCJ/Icon Sportswire/Corbis via Getty Images) (Photo: Custom)

STORRS, Conn. (AP and NEWS CENTER) - Napheesa Collier and Kia Nurse each scored 24 points as top-seeded UConn routed Albany 116-55 on Saturday for the program's 108th straight win and 25th straight in the NCAA Tournament.

Gabby Williams added 20 points for UConn. She and Collier each pulled down 10 rebounds for the Huskies (33-0), who are going for their fifth consecutive NCAA title. They haven't lost in the first round since 1993.

Imani Tate had 19 points and Jessica Fequiere scored 16 to lead Albany, which ends the season at 21-12. Adding eight points to the effort was Tiana-Jo Carter who hails from Lake Region High School in Naples, Maine.

The Great Danes, who upset Florida in the opening round of last year's tournament, were never really in this game

UConn opened each of the first three quarters with 9-0 runs. The Huskies hit 62 percent of their shots and outscored Albany 52-18 in the paint.

