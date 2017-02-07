New Englanders prep for Pats parade

(NEWS CENTER) -- Super fans are arriving super early to celebrate the Super Bowl Champs today. NEWS CENTER caught up with a few of them in the early hours of the morning, eager to get a great spot along the parade route.

They said, "If you aren't on the gate, it's not worth going."

The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. at Hynes Convention Center on Boylston Street. It will curve around the Boston common along Tremont Street and eventually end at Boston City Hall.

There will be 22 duck-boats, dozens of other vehicles including four confetti trucks. There will be parking restrictions and streets closed prior to, and soon after the parade.

Copyright 2017 WCSH