NEWS CENTER hits the ice for the Maine Pond Hockey Classic

(NEWS CENTER) -- Tomorrow, Feb. 10, 60 teams will hit the ice on Snow Pond is Sidney for the 2017 Maine Pond Hockey Classic.

There are six divisions playing throughout the weekend: Open 'A,' Open 'B,' Recreational, '40+,' Women's and 'Just for Fun.'

NEWS CENTER is not only a sponsor of the Maine Pond Hockey Classic this year, but members of the team will be competing in the tournament as well.

NEWS CENTER Meteorologist Todd Gutner and Sports Anchor/Reporter Johnny Mehler are part of a team in the Open 'A' division.





Since Todd is going to be in Sidney, it only makes sense that 'Stormy,' the weather vehicle, makes an appearance as well!

Spectators and NEWS CENTER fans alike can have their pictures taken with Stormy on Saturday and Sunday morning from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.





If you're not familiar with the Maine Pond Hockey Classic, you can view this video from a preview feature by Johnny Mehler.

