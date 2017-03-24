WLBZ
NFL Scouts attend UMaine football team's Pro Day

WCSH 4:10 PM. EDT March 24, 2017

ORONO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The NFL Draft is just over one month away, and some University of Maine football players are hoping to hear their name called in April. 

To get on step closer to that goal, nine former University of Maine football players went through several speed, strength and agility drills in front of three pro scouts during Thursday's Pro Day tryout session.

 

