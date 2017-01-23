WLBZ
'Die-hard Patriots fan' pleads not guilty to pulling fire alarm at Steelers' hotel

NECN , WCSH 3:54 PM. EST January 23, 2017

BOSTON, Mass. (NECN) -- A Boston man described by his lawyer as a "die-hard Patriots fan" has pleaded not guilty to pulling a fire alarm that roused the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers from their hotel beds ahead of their playoff game against New England.
 
Dennis Harrison was released on personal recognizance at his arraignment Monday on charges including disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.
 
Police say the 25-year-old East Boston resident pulled the alarm at the Logan Airport Hilton at about 3:40 a.m. Sunday. Authorities quickly determined it was a false alarm.
 
 

