Copyright 2010 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Tom Hanks says he's going on a "moratorium" for two years after his hometown Oakland Raiders leave for Las Vegas, but he didn't explain what that entails.

Hanks sounded off at a charity event this week on the move, saying: "You cannot take the Silver and Black, put them in an air-conditioned dome in the desert, make them play on artificial turf within a stone's throw of the fountains of Caesars Palace, and call them the Raiders."

The NFL approved the Raiders' plan to move last month. A $1.9 billion stadium is slated to be built for the team with the help of $750 million in public money.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Hanks told author Dave Eggers on Monday that the NFL is a billion-dollar industry and NFL owners are billionaires. Yet, he says, when the owners want to build a stadium, "they expect the city taxpayers to buy the building."

Hanks sees one positive in the Raiders' exit: the possibility of a new baseball stadium for his Oakland Athletics.

© 2017 WCSH-TV