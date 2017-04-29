Black Bears' DL Ricard signs with Baltimore Ravens

(NEWS CENTER) --
University of Maine defensive lineman Patrick Ricard signed a contract with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent on Saturday night, according to his Twitter account.
Ricard tweeted:
I have officially signed with the @Ravens and couldn't be happier! Can't wait to get started! pic.twitter.com/IIziXb8HM6— Pat Ricard (@PRic508) April 29, 2017
The University of Maine football Twitter account congratulated him:
Congratulations to @PRic508 who has officially signed an UDFA deal with the @Ravens #BlackBearNation #CAAFB pic.twitter.com/Ttqis2g7zM— Maine Football (@BlackBearsFB) April 30, 2017
Ricard recorded 5.5 sacks and 50 total tackles at Maine in 2016.
© 2017 WCSH-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs