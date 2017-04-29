Black Bears' DL Ricard signs with Baltimore Ravens

(Photo: GoBlackBears.com)

(NEWS CENTER) --

University of Maine defensive lineman Patrick Ricard signed a contract with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent on Saturday night, according to his Twitter account.

Ricard tweeted:

I have officially signed with the @Ravens and couldn't be happier! Can't wait to get started! pic.twitter.com/IIziXb8HM6 — Pat Ricard (@PRic508) April 29, 2017

The University of Maine football Twitter account congratulated him:

Ricard recorded 5.5 sacks and 50 total tackles at Maine in 2016.

© 2017 WCSH-TV