Black Bears' DL Ricard signs with Baltimore Ravens

NEWS CENTER , WCSH 9:04 PM. EDT April 29, 2017

University of Maine defensive lineman Patrick Ricard signed a contract with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent on Saturday night, according to his Twitter account.

Ricard recorded 5.5 sacks and 50 total tackles at Maine in 2016.

