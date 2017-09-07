(Photo: Getty Images)

(NEWS CENTER) -- Are you ready for some football?!? (Sorry...too easy) The Patriots kick off their Blitz for Six, or No Days Off or whatever we want to name the quest for Lombardi #6, tonight at Gillette Stadium. NEWS CENTER has you covered tonight as the NOW gang Hits the Road for live broadcasts from Foxboro.

NOW will broadcast LIVE from Foxboro at 5 and 7pm then, right here on NEWS CENTER, the 2017 NFL season kicks off with NBC Sports coverage of the New England Patriots vs the Kansas City Chiefs.

OK now to the actual reason for the story.

5 Things To Know About The Patriots Opener

1 - Banner #5 - Do we have to say anything else?

2 - Roger Goodell is in the HOOOOOUSE! - Ok so here it is. The sweet dish of revenge has already been served when NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell handed Tom Brady the Lombardi last February at Super Bowl LI.

60k towels have been given to volunteers. Barstool Rv will be @RodmanFord at 430pm with remaining 10k. 1 per person with game ticket pic.twitter.com/tYDU5ATJlc — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 6, 2017

Now, all these months later, Patriots fans get their first crack at the commish. Roger Goodell will be in Foxboro as the Pats drop banner #5 from the rafters. Dave Portnoy, StoolPresedente from Barstool Sports, plans to distribute 10s of thousands of Roger Goodell as a clown towels at Thursday's opener. That should be fun.

3 - Tom Brady is a real life Superman - Is there any doubt Tom Brady is the man. There were rumors swirling that this would be his last season in a Patriots uniform. Does anyone believe that? Reason for being Superman? Tom Brady is the only current Patriot to be on the roster for every Gillette Stadium home opener. Our Superman for sure.

4 - Unbeaten in post-Super Bowl openers - According to the AP, The New England Patriots are unbeaten in four previous season openers following Super Bowl wins. Now I don't want to jinx anything...are jinxes for real? Brady faces the Chiefs in an opener for the first time since he suffered the season-ending knee injury against them in 2008. Remember the Matt Cassel season with Randy Moss? I do, insert sad face here.

5 - The Patriots offense could be AMAZING - Yes, our pal Jules is out for the season with a knee injury, but there is no reason to think that will slow this bunch down at all. Gronk is back...nuff said. Former Colt Phillip Dorsett and former Saint Brandin Cooks come to an already solid receiving corp. Danny Amendola, Chris Hogan, and Malcolm Mitchell, along with Cooks and Dorsett, should give defenses fits all year long. Throw in a hopefully healthy Dion Lewis and Super Bowl Winning runner James White, and Tom Brady's record breaking 2007 season could be in jeopardy.

So...you ready for some football?

