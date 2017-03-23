Brady Super Bowl jerseys back where they belong

(Photo: FBI)

BOSTON (NEWS CENTER) — Tom Brady's jerseys from Super Bowls 51 and 49 are back where they belong.

The jerseys were returned to Foxboro recently after a month-long investigation into their disappearance. They were found in Mexico.

Mexican police have identified Martin Mauricio Ortega as a possible suspect. Ortega recently resigned from his position at a Spanish-language newspaper.

Ortega was seen wearing the wrong media credential as he walked into the Patriots locker room. Ortega has not yet been arrested or charged.

He is also suspected of stealing the helmet and spikes of Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller.

Copyright 2017 WCSH