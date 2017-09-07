Cape Elizabeth woman in charge of Patriots fans' experience at Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (NEWS CENTER) -- Behind a control panel, donning a headset, Abbey Thelin calls out commands to her photographers scattered throughout Gillette Stadium.

As they each adjust to the perfect shot, Thelin prepares a mental sequence of those images to appear on the big screen. She controls every video and every ad that fans see when sitting in the stands.

"I've got 66,000 fans on a regular basis watching what we're doing and they don't miss a beat," said Thelin.

Thelin is from Cape Elizabeth, and has spent her career working behind the scenes for some of the country's biggest sports teams: the Colorado Rockies, the Denver Broncos, the Boston Red Sox, and the New England Patriots.

"I wish I could say that if the fans walked out and had no idea what the score was and that would be a successful game for me," said Thelin. "I consider it a live production, basically starting when gates open."

Thelin said her biggest priority is to get the stadium as loud as possible on third down when the Patriots are on defense.

"we can entertain and we can put on a good show, but we wanting other team to walk out going "oh man, I do not want to go back and play there," said Thelin.

A key part of that home field advantage is the third down foghorn, signaling the fans that it's time to make noise.

"Everyone thinks it's the Bruins goal horn and it's not. It's a foghorn, it's our unique foghorn, we have a lighthouse in our north end zone, so it's all part of that New England feel," said Thelin. "We are trying to make this place, especially on third down, as loud as we possibly can and it works. It's unique, and it's exciting, because there aren't a lot of teams that have those kinds of traditions, and we are one of them. We are very lucky to have it."

Thelin knows the sound of a foghorn well, growing up right next to Fort Williams and Portland Head Light.

"I'm very thankful that it did not make that sound when I lived there. It's a distinct sound and people now know what it means when that sound goes off," said Thelin.

Even after years in the business, Thelin said opening night at Gillette will be a little nerve-wracking, directing the largest production the NFL will see this season as the Patriots unveil their fifth Super Bowl banner.

"Two years ago we did it, and it's the most nervous I've been ever for anything. And I'm sure I will feel the same way on September 7, when we drop the fifth banner," said Thelin.

