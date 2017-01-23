Former Patriots offensive lineman wants a Maine moose

Matt Light

FOXBORO, Mass. (NEWS CENTER) -- Lee Goldberg and Amanda Hill spoke with Matt Light on the field after Sunday night's game, and he had a strange request for them.

"Can you guys get me a moose tag?" he asked.

A question they were willing to answer, so they went to the Maine expert: Bill Green.

Turns out, there are three ways of getting Matt Light that moose hunting permit.

"There's an online auction and they give out 10 permits a year for rich guys like Matt Light," said Green.

He says it's for rich guys, because the average bid is around $13,000.

Light could also join the 50,000 others who apply each year for the moose lottery. "Your chances are about 1-in-25," says Green.

When all else fails, you can always befriend someone who has a permit, and go along with them. Surely there are Maine hunters willing to spend the weekend with a former Patriot?

Matt Light is offering up tickets to the Super Bowl, but he wants something else in return.

The Light Foundation was started up by Light and his wife in 2001, to get troubled teenagers outside. He's holding a raffle for Super Bowl tickets and the chance to hang out with him in Houston.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2016 WCSH