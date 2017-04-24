Mike Gillislee lands with Patriots after Bills choose not to match offer

Buffalo Bills running back Mike Gillislee (35) runs for a first down against the Oakland Raiders in the first quarter at Oakland Coliseum. (Photo: Cary Edmondson, USA TODAY Sports)

(USA TODAY Sports) — The New England Patriots have plucked yet another player from an AFC East rival.

Running back Mike Gillislee will join the Patriots after the Buffalo Bills opted not to match the two-year contract offer, the Bills announced Monday.

Gillislee had received a fifth-round tender as a restricted free agent, and the Bills will now receive the Patriots' pick in the corresponding round (No. 163 overall).

A fifth-round pick in 2013, Gillislee had 577 yards and eight touchdowns on 101 carries last season as LeSean McCoy's backup.

Gillislee is the latest change in a shifting backfield for the Patriots. LeGarrette Blount, who led the NFL with 18 touchdowns, remains an unrestricted free agent. The team signed former Cincinnati Bengals running back Rex Burkhead in March and also returns Dion Lewis and James White at the position.

