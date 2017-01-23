RECAP: NEWS CENTER's 2016 AFC Championship Game coverage

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

FOXBORO, Mass. (NEWS CENTER) — After a 34-16 victory over the Houston Texas in the AFC Divisional Round on Jan. 14, New England got to work, preparing for its sixth-straight and 13th total appearance in the conference title game.

Here is a collection of NEWS CENTER's coverage of the 2016 AFC Championship Game between the Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers:

To recap the Patriots-Texans game, Ted Varipatis admitted in his Section 326 blog that New England fans are somewhat spoiled with how successful their team has been the last two decades.

On Jan. 18, the Wednesday before Sunday's AFC title game, Johnny Mehler traveled to Foxboro to cover the Patriots meeting with media ahead of the big game, capturing comments from Tom Brady.

Earlier that week, Johnny also caught up with a man from Maine who shares his name with the future Hall of Fame quarterback: Tom Brady of Gardiner.

And for all those wondering what it's like to live in a sports-divided household, Johnny found a family in Portland who is split between the Patriots and Steelers.

Speaking of Pittsburgh fans, Chris Costa happened to spot a Steelers flag while driving in Buxton Sunday morning and decided to meet the brave fan — Perry Dunzik, a native of Meadville, Pennsylvania.

Back in Foxboro, Lee Goldberg and Amanda Hill spoke with a few festive fans tailgating outside of Gillette Stadium, and most were optimistic about that night's game, predicting it would be a continuation of a post-Deflategate "redemption tour."

The NEWS CENTER #DriveForFive team — Lee, Amanda and Johnny — hosted its pregame show from Gillette Stadium on Facebook LIVE:

And the NEWS CENTER at 6 was also hosted, in part, from the field:

The Portland Fire Department Honor Guard was featured in the title game's pregame ceremony, and Amanda caught up with them after the game.

Lee shared his thoughts following the first half as the Patriots left the field on top 17-9.

And after victory was secured, Kayla Binette and USA TODAY recapped highlights.

The Patriots will face the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl, and Tom Brady is a perfect 4-0 against the team in his career. Lee touched upon four other things Patriots fans should know about their future opponents.

And just as she did a week prior, Amanda, who is treading unfamiliar territory covering sports, reflected on her time in the press box.

Press box ups its game for the AFC championship game... #DriveforFive #HappyGoldberg pic.twitter.com/dhaKEjX8Ll — Amanda Hill (@amanduhill) January 23, 2017

Finally, Lee and Amanda wrapped things up from Foxboro by hosting the NEWS CENTER #DriveForFive postgame show LIVE on Facebook. The team caught up with several Patriots players in the locker room, covered Brady's postgame press conference and interviewed two three-time Super Bowl champions — former Patriots running back Kevin Faulk and offensive lineman Matt Light:

Stay tuned for even more coverage from the #DriveForFive team in Houston at the Super Bowl!

