Patriots fan decks out home to look like stadium

Pats fan decks out basement

RUMFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Patriots take on the Texans in Divisional round action this weekend. Thousands of fans will fill Gillette stadium, but plenty others will watch from the comfort of their own couch – including Roger White - although his couch may as well be in Foxborough.

White has been collecting Pats memorabilia for twenty years.

“Cups to mugs to ink pens to helmets to jerseys and hats… whatever I see, if I don't have it I usually buy it.”

It all has a place, either in his office, lined with Patriots wallpaper; or his basement, painted like Gillette Stadium.

“Some people say it's not so easy to buy stuff for me because I have it all.”

White owns a landscaping business, called White's Yardworks, and designed himself a custom Patriots driveway; making his love clear from the road.

His daughters are just as into the team as he is, posing for photos in Pat’s gear every year.

“It was after the patriots lost to the Giants in the Super Bowl that I started to actually watch football and now I don't miss a game,” said his daughter, Liza. “Probably a week of watching me cry like a baby helped,” White joked back.

Despite a home filled with sports, White doesn’t consider himself a “super fan.”

“Oh I'm just a regular fan. There’s probably 100 houses in this area just like this.”

