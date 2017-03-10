Patriots make big deals for Brandin Cooks and Kony Ealy

If you think the New England Patriots are sitting back relaxing after their miraculous Super Bowl win last month, you don’t know Bill Belichick. After making a big splash in free agency yesterday, the Pats made a blockbuster trade Friday night.

The Patriots traded their number one and number three pick in this year’s NFL draft in exchange for New Orleans Saints star receiver Brandin Cooks. Cooks was an absolute beast last year for the Saints, catching 78 passes for a career-high 1,173 yards and seven touchdowns. The trade only adds to one of the league’s most explosive offenses. The Patriots also received a fourth round pick from the Saints to complete the deal.

A few hours earlier, New England signed free agent defensive end Kony Ealy from the Carolina Panthers. Carolina also gets a second round pick…in return the Patriots get a third round pick. Ealy had the game of his career in Super Bowl 50, sacking Peyton Manning three times. Last year he recorded five sacks for the Panthers.

Not all the news is good for the Super Bowl Champs. Free agent tight end Martellus Bennett has signed with the Green Bay Packers. Bennett was a key member of last year’s championship team, especially after Rob Gronkowski’s season-ending back injury. Terms of Bennett’s deal with the Packers have not yet been released.

And then there’s the Jimmy Garappolo saga. Early Friday morning, a post on his Instagram account thanked New England fans and indicated he had been traded. But the Patriots quickly shot that rumor down, saying there was no trade imminent. Garappolo’s agent then said his account had been hacked and that the post was a hoax.

Copyright 2017 WCSH