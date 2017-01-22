Patriots vs. Steelers: thoughts from Lee on the 1st half

FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: Chris Hogan #15 of the New England Patriots celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Mass. (Photo: Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, Mass. (NEWS CENTER) — Interesting first half in Foxboro.

Tom Brady and Chris Hogan have put on a show connecting for touchdowns on two separate occasions, but the Steelers have done a nice job hanging in there as the New England defense has not been able to apply much pressure.

This game was expected to be a close one and that’s exactly what we have with one half to go to find out who will play Atlanta in the Super Bowl two weeks from tonight.

