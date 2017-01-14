Patriots vs. Texans: Thoughts on the 1st half from Lee

(Photo: Getty)

FOXBORO, Mass. (NEWS CENTER) — The first half of the Patriots vs. Texans game had some ups and downs.

First the good: Dion Lewis scored 2 touchdowns including a 98-0yard kickoff return which was the first playoff kick return touchdown in franchise history.

Now the bad: the Patriots turned the ball over 2 times, one Tom Brady interception and one Dion Lewis fumble.

New England leads 17-13 but it was far from pretty.

