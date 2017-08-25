Patriots WR Julian Edelman carted off with knee injury

Aug 25, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) runs after a catch against Detroit Lions strong safety Tavon Wilson (32) during the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta)

DETROIT (USA TODAY Sports) — New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was carted off in the first quarter of Friday's preseason game against the Detroit Lions with a knee injury.

Edelman went down after cutting on an 18-yard reception from Tom Brady.

He limped to the sideline, where he was later carted to the locker room. The team listed him as questionable to return.

#Patriots injury update: Julian Edelman (knee) is questionable to return. #NEvsDET — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 25, 2017

Edelman, 31, led the Patriots with 95 catches and 1,106 receiving yards last year.

