Patriots WR Julian Edelman carted off with knee injury

USA TODAY Sports , WCSH 8:54 PM. EDT August 25, 2017

DETROIT (USA TODAY Sports) — New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was carted off in the first quarter of Friday's preseason game against the Detroit Lions with a knee injury.

Edelman went down after cutting on an 18-yard reception from Tom Brady.

He limped to the sideline, where he was later carted to the locker room. The team listed him as questionable to return.

Edelman, 31, led the Patriots with 95 catches and 1,106 receiving yards last year.

