Portland Fire Department on the field for the AFC Championship Game

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – Maine was well represented on the field just before the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium.

Four members of the Portland Fire Department Honor Guard were invited to represent Maine during the National Anthem.





Tyler Nash and Todd Libby spoke with NEWS CENTER after the game about the experience, saying a friend of a friend set up the invitation.

“He said, ‘Hey you guys interested?’ and that’s kind of the dumbest question in the world, of course,” said Libby.

The four marched out onto the field for a dress rehearsal ahead of the game, NEWS CENTER caught some video of them on the field, then snapped a selfie with the crew just before they hit the field for their national television debut.

“We couldn’t stop smiling and there’s a certain point where you’re presenting the colors and you need your business face, you have to compose yourself,” said Nash.

The guys called the experience surreal. They snapped a selfie with Donnie Wahlberg; got high fives from Steelers players; and say most of the people they met thanked them for their service, which was humbling.





“The energy. It was awesome.”

An experience this crew won’t soon forget.

Copyright 2016 WCSH