Section 326: Brady revenge tour complete, but there's so much more

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 06: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, and New England Patriots' Tom Brady with the Pete Rozelle MVP Trophy during the Super Bowl Winner and MVP press conference on February 6, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo: Bob Levey/Getty Images)

When Super Bowl week started in Houston, the predictable questions were as obvious as Roger Goodell’s fear of coming to Foxborough.

We all knew Brady would be asked about the Falcons, Goodell, Deflategate, and of course, Donald Trump. But while veteran reporters and journalists were banging the drum on those familiar themes for an hour or so, it took a question from a 7-year-old boy to give us all a look into Tom Brady’s soul.

"Many people say you’re their hero. Who’s your hero?"

"Who’s my hero?" Brady answered. "That’s a great question. Well, I think my dad is my hero. Because he’s someone I look up to every day."

Brady then fought back tears and took a moment to compose himself. He tried to finish his answer, but couldn’t. "And, uh…my dad." He then stopped and gave the little boy a thumbs up.

Now when I saw this my mind immediately went to Deflategate. Just a couple days earlier, his dad went on television and carved up the NFL Commish into tiny little pieces.

"He went on a witch hunt and went in way over his head and had to lie his way out in numerous ways," he said, "and the reality is that Tommy never got suspended for deflating footballs. He got suspended because the court said that he could — Roger Goodell — could do anything he wanted to do to any player for any reason whatsoever. That’s what happened. The NFL admitted they had no evidence on him."

So Tom got choked up thinking about how his dad has always had his back, right? It turns out we couldn’t have been more wrong.

When reporters followed up the following day, Brady admitted it’s been a rough year. Forget Goodell. It turns out Brady’s mother and her health had been weighing much more heavily on TB12’s mind.

"It's been a challenging year for my family, just for some personal reasons. It'll just be nice having everyone here watching us this weekend. That's my mom and dad. They've been so supportive my entire life, it's nice to be able to show them…to try to make them proud. My mom hasn't been to a game this season. My dad has been to [only] one. It's very atypical."

The good news is Galynn Brady is feeling much better and was in Houston to watch the greatest Super Bowl comeback in history. But the entire episode puts everything into perspective. Family comes first. The rest is secondary. The Brady’s have raised four children with Tom being the only son. They are all athletic and highly successful and the close bond within the family is something we should all envy.

But while the Brady revenge tour may not have been at the top of Brady’s to-do list, let’s also not pretend it doesn’t exist. Brady joked that he banned his father from talking to the media for the rest of the week. But do we really think for a second that Senior would have gone on the warpath without Junior’s blessing? I don’t. He merely articulated what Brady has probably been thinking all along as he’s been biting his tongue.

Want more evidence? Let’s not forget Matt Patricia’s shirt featuring Goodell wearing a clown nose and Danny Amendola’s hat which read "Fire Goodell."

After Sunday’s miracle, Patriots fans were able to imbibe the moment we’ve all been dreaming about. Part of me hoped that when Goodell goes to hand the Lombardi Trophy to Bob Kraft, Kraft changes places at the last minute with Brady. Tom Sr, and Galynn had a front row seat to take it in. But what really motivates and inspires Tom Brady? Look no further than his mom and dad.

