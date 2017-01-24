Section 326: Hey 'a******,' you were outcoached

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 15: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin before the AFC Divisional playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on January 15, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo: Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Before we look ahead to the Super Bowl matchup between the Patriots and the Falcons, let’s take a quick look back.

All week leading up to the AFC championship game, my friends and son Andrew kept asking me if I was concerned about the Steelers matchup. They have the KILLER B’S, after all…Antonio Brown, Big Ben, and Leveon Bell. Brown is a top five receiver, and Bell may be the best running back in the NFL. But was I worried? Strangely, not really. That’s because our two B’s, Brady and Belichick, have historically handled the Steelers with ease. This past Sunday was no different.

The biggest mismatch between the Steelers and Patriots has never been on the field. It’s been on the sidelines and it’s obvious even from my seats up in the stratosphere of Section 326. Bill Belichick coaches circles around Tomlin…every…single…time. Legendary Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw correctly described Tomlin as more of a cheerleader than a coach. He later apologized, but he shouldn’t have. He is spot on.

Tomlin preaches passion and desire, and yes, those are important factors in leading the troops into battle. But at some point, if your strategy isn’t working, it might be time for plan B. Brady has toyed with the Steelers like a puppy dog pawing at a new chewy. The X’s and O’s aren’t hard to figure out. Tomlin rarely blitzes, rushes three or four and plays zone instead of man to man defense in the secondary. Brady identifies this in milliseconds and throws the ball to any receiver that suits his fancy at that particular moment. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me for the past ten years? Maybe…just maybe…you try something different.

And this leads us to the genius of Belichick. He comprises his roster with players that are good at a number of things as opposed to excelling maybe in just one or two areas. Chandler Jones was a great pass rusher. But he was pretty much a one-trick pony. So he was jettisoned to the desert in Arizona. Jamie Collins tended to freelance too much instead of just “doing his job.” He was soon exiled to Cleveland.

Now playing in their stead are guys that most Patriots fans had never heard of before the start of the season. If you told me that Kyle Van Noy and Shea McClellin would be your Super Bowl starting linebackers on February 5th I would say you are a much more highly educated Patriots fan that I.

While Tomlin knows exactly one way to play defense, Belichick’s defense is like a chameleon. One week he sits back and rushes only three, dropping eight into coverage. The following week he may bring the house to go after the quarterback, especially if he’s shiny and brand spanking new to the NFL. But more than that, the defense can change approaches from quarter to quarter. If the game plan isn’t working, stop banging your head against the wall? Try something else.

So while Tomlin spent his week leading up to the Pats game explaining why one of his star players showed him on Facebook live calling the Patriots a bunch of a*******, Belichick focused his team on making sure those killer B’s weren’t so deadly. Bell rushed for 20 yards before injuring himself. Big Ben piled up some late garbage yardage but was average at best when it mattered. As for Antonio Brown, Mr. Facebook Live himself? 7 catches for 77 yards and zero big impact plays. That is why Bill Belichick will go down as the greatest coach in NFL history when he finally hangs up his hoodie. Your best players will not excel against his game plans.

I will have much more to say about Super Bowl LI in the days to come. But for now, I’m going to hang out on SnapFace and Instachat with Bill to kill some time.

