Snow, sleet not enough to keep Mainers away from Patriots victory parade

BOSTON (NEWS CENTER) -- CUE THE DUCKBOATS!!! (It never gets old saying that, does it?)

Another victory, another parade in the streets of downtown Boston. And being from New England means you suit up for it, no matter the weather.

Soggy streets were flooded with thousands of people, dressed in their best Patriots gear (and trashbags and ponchos.)

But you know what? They didn't care.

They didn't care their jackets were drenched. They didn't care they couldn't feel their frozen toes. They didn't care the snow was whipping into their face with the wind. If anything, it was more ticker tape to celebrate with.

Parents brought their kids, even babies in strollers. Adults snuck out of their offices or played hooky altogether. Many people drove for hours (looking at you, fan from upstate New York) to welcome the champions back home.

"It's time to do our job," many of them said. "We have to show up for them."

Man, was it worth it.

Music blared so loudly from the duckboats, it felt like a hip-hop concert (all I do is win, win, win, no matter what!) The players were dancing/jumping back and forth to the beat, chugging beers thrown at them, screaming at the fans to get on their feet (everybody's hands go UP!)

The crowd went wild. Cell phones were up everywhere, trying to record a glimpse of the excitement. For a long moment, no one seemed to remember that the weather was less than ideal for such an event. Everyone was fixated on the New England Patriots, and nothing else mattered.

Did you get that, Roger?

