Westbrook's Trevor Bates signed by Patriots to futures contract

(Photo: Trevor Bates)

(NEWS CENTER) -- Westbrook's own Trevor Bates had more than one reason to celebrate as his team was parading through the streets of Boston with the Patriots' fifth Lombardi trophy..

Just two days after beating the Falcons, 34-28, in historic fashion, the Patriots announced they had signed Trevor Bates and five other members of the practice squad to a futures contract.

This ensures that Bates will be back with the Patriots linebackers at the start of the 2017 training camp.

The former University of Maine football player ended his rookie season as a part of New England's practice squad and is now a Super Bowl champion, becoming only the second Mainer to achieve that feat.

