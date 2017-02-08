A recap of Super Bowl week in Houston

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

HOUSTON (NEWS CENTER) — The plane touched down in Houston on Monday afternoon, and the moment the sliding doors in baggage claim opened, the warm air was a welcome hit to our cold-blooded Maine bodies.

We braced ourselves for a long, fun week: two cameras, 40 live shots, 20 stories edited – even more written up online – and miles upon miles of walking and driving.

This was my first Super Bowl experience, and I had a lot to learn (pack comfortable sneakers next time).

Our coverage started at what was deemed "Discovery Green." The Brown Convention Center was home base for media and the 1 million fans expected in Houston for the big game

One more day! #DriveforFive about to enter the NFL experience pic.twitter.com/pkt1fJ7nZJ — Amanda Hill (@amanduhill) February 4, 2017

Streets were already blocked on Monday for wandering fans, many of them rocking their Patriots gear and ready to defend their beloved TB12.

Once we got our media passes, we could walk nearly anywhere on the complex, but our workshop was on the third floor of the convention center, just above the NFL Experience.

First, a walk through radio row, where DJs are lined up interviewing players, celebrities, and talking sports.

Then, you’ll take a pass through the media lounge, where you can always grab a bottle of water. They also fed us breakfast, lunch, and dinner – though, we were only around for a few meals.

Three large conference halls were set up with long tables with power outlets and internet connections; where news crews could edit video and send it back to home base.

While we spent the week working, I’m not even sure I’d call it that. Lee, Johnny and I got to spend the week with fellow fans and friends from Maine, in a scene that can only be described as a party spread throughout the massive city of Houston.

We had a few hours of downtime on Saturday, so we hit the NFL Experience with fellow Mainer and Baltimore Orioles player, Ryan Flaherty. Flaherty played quarterback for Deering High School, so we put his skills to the test, along with ours. If you can’t tell by where he’s landed for his career, he’s a much better athlete than any of us three.

Ten miles away, we climbed scaffolding for live shots with NRG Stadium over our shoulders. In a small square, we were sandwiched between other Tegna and NBC affiliates – including our partners at the station in Atlanta.

Despite different stations and backgrounds, if you needed anything, someone had your back. I even borrowed a hat from NBC News correspondent, Chris Pollone, when my hair just couldn’t stand the humidity.

Finally, game day.

You’d think the three of us would be exhausted by now, but adrenaline is still pumping through our veins.

We made our climb up the scaffolding for a few quick live shots and conversations with our viewers back home, put together a few more quick stories, and then packed up and headed to the stadium.

NRG is massive and surrounded by parking lots. Fans were tailgating, others were trying to get through the long security lines and get inside.

A short elevator ride and then stair climb, and we are at our media seats with quite a view. Sure, it’s nosebleed, but we can see absolutely everything.

Seats are starting to fill up with fans, can you feel the energy? @WCSHSPORTSGUY and are sharing a Twix bar - what are you cooking up today? pic.twitter.com/NGDJ4EhCrf — Amanda Hill (@amanduhill) February 5, 2017

In a few short hours we’ll be running out onto the field for post-game reports; interviews; and all around celebrations – no matter who wins; but for now, we soak in the moment.

We also thank you for joining us along this journey online and on air.

