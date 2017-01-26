Conn. man will wake up inside NRG Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday

(Photo: Courtyard)

NORWALK, Conn. (NEWS CENTER) — Most football fans will watch next week's Super Bowl LI from their couches, miles away from Houston; but for one man from Connecticut, the day will begin as close as you can get.

On the morning of Super Bowl Sunday, Frankie Morales of Norwalk will wake up in his own hotel suite inside NRG Stadium, courtesy of Courtyard.

Morales won the hotel brand's "Super Bowl Sleepover Contest," and was surprised with the news Thursday by company representatives and two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Miles Austin.

Austin and Morales are both alumni of Monmouth University, and Austin played eight seasons for Morales' favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys.

Morales and a guest will stay the overnight in a stadium suite transformed into a room overlooking the field in Houston. The two will receive "customized in-stadium experiences, surprises and access to exclusive events throughout the weekend," according to Courtyard. And, of course, they will get tickets to the game.

The contest ran from Sept. 1 to Nov. 4. Morales' entry was chosen as the "most passionate NFL fan photo" submitted using the hashtag #CourtyardSuperBowlContents.

