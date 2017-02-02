Could Lady Gaga be cheering for the Patriots on Super Bowl Sunday?

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

HOUSTON (NEWS CENTER) — When Lady Gaga took to the podium on Thursday afternoon in Houston, it was very Bill Belichick-esque.

Lady Gaga did not give many details about her 13-minute performance that will be seen by millions around the world during halftime of Super Bowl LI.

She did mention that it would be an 'athletic' performance in response to a question from five-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles (she took a selfie with us, by the way).

Only topic she stay pretty silent on was the team she will be rooting for on Sunday. Gaga mentioned that by public announcing her pick, it could cause an argument amongst her family which seems like it is split when it comes to a favorite team this weekend.

However, when asked if she was worried about a wardrobe malfunction happening (Janet Jackson's happened in Houston) she became pretty defensive since it seemed implied that it was Patriots related.

Take a listen to Lady Gaga's response in the video.

