From Maine to the Super Bowl: What a year for Trevor Bates

HOUSTON (NEWS CENTER) — What a year it has been for Trevor Bates.
The Westbrook High School and University of Maine alumnus was drafted last April, activated for one game by the Indianapolis Colts, then released, then picked up by the Patriots.
He has been a multi-time practice player of the week for New England and will stand on the sidelines with his teammates on Super Bowl Sunday.
@BlackBearsFB Check out Maine's own @9_tjb hanging at the stadium today with some guy you may recognize. #Patriots #SuperBowl #DriveForFive pic.twitter.com/QDNPRCDZ7u— LEE GOLDBERG (@WCSHSPORTSGUY) February 4, 2017
