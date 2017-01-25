'Journey to Mars' ride offers an out-of-this-world experience

HOUSTON- A new attraction at the NFL Experience will allow riders to "Journey to Mars" virtually.

With thousands expected to arrive in 'Space City' for Super Bowl LI, the NFL Experience wanted to include a ride that truly represented Houston and NASA.

"I think it's great that the Super Bowl is in Houston and we can show the rest of the country and the world how great of a city Houston is and at the same time share our wonderful space program with the public," said Scott Kelly, a NASA astronaut.

Commander Kelly and fellow astronaut, Colonel Mike Hopkins, were the first to try the ride on Wednesday.

After strapping in, they put on a virtual reality headset and their journey to Mars began, but traveling back to Earth included a major drop of 40 feet.

The hope is that kids walk away from the ride with a desire to learn more about space exploration.

"One of our primary roles in NASA is to inspire the next generation not only astronauts but flight controllers and engineers and scientists because it takes a whole team to go into space," said Hopkins.

Riders will be required to sign a waiver which is available on the Super Bowl 51 app. The Journey to Mars attraction opens Saturday at 10 a.m.

"The best scenario would be that this is going to inspire that young child, that one day is really going to be the first person to walk on Mars," said Hopkins.

