Lobster food truck brings taste of Maine to Houston and beyond

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

HOUSTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Barbecue is one of the most popular meals in Texas, but you may be surprised to know that lobster is also in hot demand.

Food trucks surround the Super Bowl LI fan complex in Houston. Right in the midst of them, you'll find Cousins Maine Lobster.

When they moved away from the Pine Tree State, the cousins realized they missed the taste of home.

The two went on Shark Tank about four years ago and got the backing of Barbara Corcoran to help with their food truck. The duo now has its own restaurant, food trucks all over the country and ships Maine lobster all over the country.

All of their ingredients come from Maine, with the exception of produce and tortilla wraps. Even the bread is made by Country Kitchen.

"Jimmy's sister, she's in the Maine lobster industry, and she's done an amazing job educating us on just how important it is," Sabin said.

"You grow up in Maine and you know just how important this industry is, but for us, we wanted to represent Maine well," he said. "We wanted the people of Maine to be proud of us."

Here's the catch: you can taste their Maine recipes all over the country, including in Atlanta, but not in Maine. Yet.

The duo is hoping to move back into their home state very soon.

Copyright 2017 WCSH