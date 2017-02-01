Lobster rolls, Italians, Moxie: a spot for Mainers in the Lone Star State

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

HOUSTON (NEWS CENTER) — Believe it or not, there’s a little slice of Biddeford right in the heart of downtown Houston.

Buddy Charity grew up in Biddeford but moved to Houston 16 years ago. His restaurant Maine-ly Sandwiches specializes in serving traditional Maine dishes. It’s also becoming a haven for Patriots fans in the week leading up to the big game. Buddy says he wants to bring a taste of Maine to the Lone Star State.

In fact, he will have a food truck down at the media and fan complex for Super Bowl week where about a million people are expected to converge leading up to the big game.

MOBILE USERS - CLICK HERE FOR GALLERY

Charity says opening the restaurant was his way of staying close to his home state.

“My wife and I are both school teachers and we settled in and came to Houston for a better teaching job and every summer we’re in Maine. We started thinking about it…we gotta wait 50 weeks to go enjoy some of the best food in the world and we talked about it for 12 years and wondered how many other people have been up there or from there and would just enjoy some good old-fashioned Maine food.”

The menu features traditional Maine staples like Italians and lobster rolls. For a beverage? What else buy Moxie!

Copyright 2016 WCSH