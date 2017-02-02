Mainer a 'captain' volunteer for Super Bowl week in Houston

Pamela Massey (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

HOUSTON (NEWS CENTER) — Pamela Massey grew up in Maine, went to Cony High School and then later in life moved to Houston.

She is one of the 10,000 people chosen to be a volunteer during Super Bowl week.

"It was a rigorous process," Massey said. "We had to be vetted, interviewed, tested and then re-interviewed."

More than 30,000 people applied and it was not an easy process to go through to be selected.

As it turned out, Massey was selected to be a "captain," so she is in charge of a group of people each day and says this experience got even better once she knew what teams would be involved!

Copyright 2017 WCSH