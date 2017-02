Matt Ryan (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

HOUSTON (NEWS CENTER) — Last week, we caught up with Atlanta Falcons’ quarterback Matt Ryan’s in-laws who live in Cumberland.

We chatted with Matt about his visits to Maine and about his wife Sarah Marshall Ryan, a former basketball star at McAuley High School in Portland.

Matt took questions from the media Tuesday, and he elaborated on his connection with Maine.

Copyright 2016 WCSH