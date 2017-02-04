Orioles' Flaherty, Drive for Five crew tackle the NFL Experience

HOUSTON (NEWS CENTER) — The ultimate exhibition in football competition will take place on the field Sunday when the Patriots and the Falcons battle in Super Bowl LI.
On Saturday, there was an athletic contest of far lesser importance.
Former Deering High School standout and current Baltimore Orioles infielder Ryan Flaherty joined the Drive for Five team at the NFL Experience.
