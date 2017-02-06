Patriots' Matt Patricia spotted wearing Goodell clown shirt

(Photo: NBC Boston)

BOSTON (CSNNE) — Per a tweet from Nick Emmons of NBC Boston, Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is the latest to take a shot at Roger Goodell.

Getting off the team plane at Logan Airport, Patricia can be seen wearing a Barstool Sports tee that depicts Goodell as a clown.

This isn’t the first jab taken at the commissioner since the Patriots' Super Bowl LI win. Following the game, an ad aired in which Tom Brady said “Roger that” in response to his fifth Super Bowl ring requiring him to need a bigger locker for his jewelry at Shields MRI. On Tuesday, Devin McCourty put a crying Jordan over Goodell’s face.

Looks like Matt Patricia is wearing a Goodell clown shirt as the team arrives back in Boston pic.twitter.com/YK8OPZ4Hoh — Nick Emmons TV (@nicknbcboston) February 6, 2017

