WLBZ
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

Patriots' Matt Patricia spotted wearing Goodell clown shirt

DJ Bean, CSNNE , WCSH 8:06 PM. EST February 06, 2017

BOSTON (CSNNE) — Per a tweet from Nick Emmons of NBC Boston, Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is the latest to take a shot at Roger Goodell.

Getting off the team plane at Logan Airport, Patricia can be seen wearing a Barstool Sports tee that depicts Goodell as a clown.

This isn’t the first jab taken at the commissioner since the Patriots' Super Bowl LI win. Following the game, an ad aired in which Tom Brady said “Roger that” in response to his fifth Super Bowl ring requiring him to need a bigger locker for his jewelry at Shields MRI. On Tuesday, Devin McCourty put a crying Jordan over Goodell’s face.

 

Read the original story at CSNNE.com

Copyright 2017 CSNNE


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories