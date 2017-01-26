Report: Lady Gaga may perform on roof of NRG

SANTA CLARA, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem at Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

HOUSTON- Lady Gaga may perform the Super Bowl Halftime Show on the roof of NRG Stadium, according to the New York Post.

The report claims the singer’s team is considering options like cutting a hole in the fabric ceiling of the dome, or airlifting her onto the stadium.

Although NRG and the NFL won’t comment on the plans, others have pulled off similar stunts.

Houston Texans’ mascot TORO regularly propels onto the field at NRG Stadium.

There was also Michael Jackson’s iconic Super Bowl halftime show in 1993. Impersonators appeared on top of Jumbotrons, just before Jackson was catapulted on stage.

For the last month, Lady Gaga has been posting behind-the-scenes rehearsal pics on social media. None mention the ambitious roof plans.

However, if her National Anthem performance during last year’s Super Bowl is any indication, it’s sure to be a show to remember.

