SB LI 1st Half - Land of Confusion for Patriots

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts after Robert Alford #23 of the Atlanta Falcons scored a touchdown during the second quarter of Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (Photo: Patrick Smith, 2017 Getty Images)

HOUSTON, Texas (NEWS CENTER) -- Well, not exactly the first half Patriot Nation was hoping for.

Two turnovers, (one fumble and one interception), combined with the team speed of Atlanta and New England is on the ropes with one half to go. No team in Super Bowl history has come back to win after being down by more than 10 points. (that team was New England against Seattle in Super Bowl 49.)

After Tom Brady was intercepted and the ball was run back for a touchdown, you could feel a collective sigh among the Pats fans here in Houston. There is still one half to go, but the way things are going so far, not even Tom Brady can pull this one off. On the other side, Matt Ryan, whose wife is Sarah Marshall from Falmouth, has been every bit the league MVP he was voted last night. One half to go!!!

