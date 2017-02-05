Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. The Patriots won 34-28. Credit: Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Daniel Powers, USA TODAY Sports)

If there was any doubt that Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time, that doubt was erased Sunday night in Houston.

Down 28-3 late in the 3rd quarter, Brady led the New England Patriots on a historic comeback in Super Bowl LI, beating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime. Brady smashed Super Bowl records for completions in a game (43) and passing yards (466). The 25 point comeback was the biggest comeback both in Super Bowl history and Patriots history.

PHOTO: Brady and Trophy

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates after winning Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee)

Brady began the rally by finding James White for a 5-yard touchdown pass. After a field goal, Brady threw another TD pass, this time to Danny Amendola with less than six minutes left in the game. White ran in the two-point conversion to make it a one-score game. The comeback was complete when White plunged in from the one-yard line with less than a minute left. Brady then found Amendola again to nail down the two-point conversion to tie the game.

The Falcons did nothing with the ball at the end of regulation, and the first overtime in Super Bowl history was a reality. The Pats correctly called heads on the coin toss, taking the ball to start the overtime. The Falcons defense which had been on the field for most of the game was gassed, and Brady quickly picked them apart, marching the Patriots down the field. White finished the game with a two-yard TD run, nudging the ball over the goal line and sending Patriot nation into mass hysteria.

RELATED VIDEO: ROWDY PATS FANS AT BINGAS

The rally was fueled in the fourth quarter by two huge defensive plays, including a strip sack by Dante Hightower, and a key sack by Trey Flowers to push the Falcons out of field goal range.

RELATED VIDEO: JULIAN EDELMAN TALKS 'THE CATCH'

The Patriots shattered Super Bowl records for most first downs (37) and total plays run (93). White set the record for most catches in a Super Bowl (14), and the two teams combined to set more than 20 Super Bowl records in all.

As for Brady, he became the first quarterback in NFL history to win 5 Super Bowl rings. Coach Bill Belichick now has 7 rings, five with the Patriots and two when he was an assistant with the New York Giants under coach Bill Parcells.

Brady was named Super Bowl MVP for the fourth time. He dedicated the win to his mother who has been ill for the past 18 months. He said this victory was particularly satisfying.

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Galynn Patricia Brady and Gisele Bündchen with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and daughter Vivian Brady after Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

“Well, there was a lot at stake tonight. You know, we played our tails off all season to get to this point and it’s hard to win a game in the NFL. And to beat this team and to get down 28-3, it was just a lot of mental toughness by our team and we’re all going to remember this for the rest of our lives.”

Owner Bob Kraft called it the sweetest of the team’s Super Bowl wins, a clear reference to the Deflategate saga which cost Brady the first four games of the NFL season.

With the hard work now behind them, the Patriots and their fans are ready to party. A victory parade is set for downtown Boston…Tuesday at 11am.

RELATED PHOTO GALLERY: NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS

Copyright 2017 WCSH