The NFL Experience opens at GRB

A photo from the inside of the NFL experience. (Photo: Sherry Williams, KHOU)

HOUSTON- The NFL Experience opened at the George R. Brown Convention Center on Saturday.

Thousands of people flooded the GRB to fill more than 1.5. million square feet of space catered toward sports fanatics gearing up for Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5.

The experience is made up of an interactive theme park where fans can kick a field goal, test their throwing arm, visit an NFL locker room, explore sports memorabilia and even meet some of their favorite players.

One of the attractions at Super Bowl Live at Discovery Green quickly became a fan favorite on Saturday.

The "Future Flight" ride is a drop tower ride where those on board receive virtual reality goggles that make it feel like traveling to space.

Fans can also view the famous Vince Lombardi Trophy. Texans nose tackle, Vince Wilfork was chosen to carry the trophy into the GRB Center on Saturday.

Wilfork won two Super Bowl titles when he was with the Patriots but after two years with the Texans, he says he's still leaning toward retirement.

"I don't too much think about my legacy, I just think about how I felt doing it, what it meant for me to be a professional football player, how good it feels, the honor that I feel to have the career that I have. To be playing for two amazing organizations, the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots " said Wilfork on Saturday.

Admission to the NFL Experience is $35 for adults and $25 for kids. There is the option to purchase a fast pass if the lines get too long.

NFL Experience Hours:

Saturday, Jan. 28: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday. Jan 29: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, Jan 30: Closed to public

Tuesday, Jan 31: Closed to public

Wednesday, Feb 1: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday, Feb 2: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Super Bowl Sunday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information about the event and how to purchase tickets, visit here.

