Tom Brady's ill mother makes Super Bowl appearance

HOUSTON, Texas (NEWS CENTER) -- Super Bowl LI has been an emotional one for Tom Brady.

On media night Monday, the Patriots quarterback held back tears when he spoke about his family.

Sandwich kiss for Mom at Picture Day!!! Go Pats!!!! A photo posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 4, 2017 at 4:04pm PST

As it turns out, his mother Galynn has been battling health issues for the last 18 months and hasn't been to a game this season.

Galynn has made it to Houston to watch her son play in his seventh Super Bowl.

During family day on Saturday, Tom Brady posed for a photo with his parents on the field at NRG Stadium; sandwiching Galynn in a kiss with his father.

The photo was posted on Brady's Instagram.

A beautiful reminder that our fearless leader is, in fact, only human.

