Two Mainers, a Marriage proposal, and a Superbowl trip

Mainers going to the superbowl XLI

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A number of Mainers will be attending the Super Bowl in Houston, and two of them have pretty good stories. You may remember Adam Moskovitz. He's an Army veteran who donated seven thousand dollars to help World War II veteran Robert Coles of Machias return to Hawaii for the 75th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack. Moskovitz has now helped his close friend, Phillip Rush, a die-hard Pats fan, get tickets to the big game. Now they're both packing their bags and heading for Houston to see the Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons.

"I honestly get choked up we're going to the Super Bowl because it something I thought was never going to happen," said Rush.

"I think I heard him crying on the phone," joked Moskovitz.

"The last time I cried seriously the patriots win the Super Bowl when butler had an interception and we had a dog pile on our floor actually," Rush interjected.

He and his good friend Adam Moscovitz share a love of the Patriots.

"Grew up watching football with my best friends and my dad pretty much every Sunday," explained Phil.

"Just adding the fifth ring really for me it's going back and proving all the others wrong," Moskovitz said.

Adam's got plenty of autographed Jerseys, and footballs, and pictures with players, proudly displayed in his game room. As for Phil, he loves the Patriots so much, he decided that at this years Pats/Texans game, he'd ask his girlfriend to marry him

"I've been chasing this girl for years so she finally gave me a shot and I found out pretty quick that we were in love and I knew is was going to ask her to marry me," he said, adding that he was a bit nervous, "My nerves are a little shot and she thought it was just because I take the patriots game intense."

We asked him what would be his best Patriots memory, when his girlfriend said yes to his proposal or if he's there to witness a Patriots Superbowl win.

"Like I said I've been chasing after for a long time that'll be the best moment ever it really will be," he said.

Although he expects a superbowl win would indeed be a close number 2.

Copyright 2017 WLBZ