Two Mainers, a Marriage proposal, and a Superbowl trip

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A number of Mainers will be attending the Super Bowl in Houston, and two of them have pretty good stories. You may remember Adam Moskovitz. He's an Army veteran who donated seven thousand dollars to help World War II veteran Robert Coles of Machias return to Hawaii for the 75th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack. Moskovitz has now helped his close friend, Phillip Rush, a die-hard Pats fan, get tickets to the big game. Now they're both packing their bags and heading for Houston to see the Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons.
"I honestly get choked up we're going to the Super Bowl because it something I thought was never going to happen," said Rush.
"I think I heard him crying on the phone," joked Moskovitz.
"The last time I cried seriously the patriots win the Super Bowl when butler had an interception and we had a dog pile on our floor actually," Rush interjected.
