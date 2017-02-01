With Kraft looking on, Goodell dodges Deflategate

Feb 1, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell smiles during a press conference in preparation for Super Bowl LI at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons)

HOUSTON (NEWS CENTER) -- With Patriots owner Bob Kraft sitting in the front row, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell mostly dodged a number of questions from the media on an issue that has now lingered for more than two years…Deflategate.

Goodell held his annual “State of the NFL” press conference in Houston on Wednesday. When asked about how the NFL handled the entire matter, Goodell said, “That’s part of our history. We’re comfortable with the process and our decision and we’re focusing on the game (Super Bowl).”

But the questions kept coming. He was later asked if he felt the public’s trust in him and his office had eroded because of the decision to suspend Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady.

“Transparency is important. I understand that not everybody is going to agree with me…but the courts supported the facts in the case.” A Boston reporter later challenged that claim, saying the courts only affirmed that he had the power to rule in disciplinary matters as he sees fit, thanks to the collective bargaining agreement signed by the league and the players.





Goodell was also grilled on why he hasn’t been to Foxborough to see a Patriots game since the onset of Deflategate. He said he has no issue going back to Gillette if invited by the team and the Krafts, saying that Robert and Jonathan Kraft are “extraordinary people.”

One other piece of Patriots news was announced by Goodell. The Patriots and Oakland Raiders will play a regular season game in Mexico City next year. Goodell also confirmed that President George H.W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush will be at the Super Bowl and will do the honors for the ceremonial opening coin toss.



