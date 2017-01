Milt Schmidt (Photo: Getty Images / Maddie Meyer)

Boston, Mass. (NECN) -- Boston Bruins legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Milt Schmidt has died.

Schmidt, who was 98 years old, played 16 seasons for the Bruins between 1936 and 1955. He would later coach the team for 11 seasons.

He was also the team's general manager when the 1970 and 1972 teams won the Stanley Cup.

