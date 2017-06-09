Nik Caner-Medley inks two-year guarenteed deal with Estudiantes in Spain

(NEWS CENTER) -- Former Deering high school star basketball player Nik Caner-Medley now has some job security for the next two years.

The 34-year-old signed a two-year, guaranteed deal with the Motivas Estudiantes in Madrid, Spain, a team that he played for in 2009 through 2011.

Caner-Medley says he is excited to be reunited with his former coach and he enjoys Madrid and the fan base there.

The recent deal also allows him to work on life after basketball as he enters his 12th season playing professionally.

